SPONSORED: Earn a Complete Associate Degree or Workforce Training with NPRC
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Earn a complete associate degree or workforce training at one of twenty-four locations in the region where distance learning technology and live classroom instruction meet you where you are.
About Northern Pennsylvania Regional College:
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award Associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The college’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania.
NPRC brings affordable education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is actively pursuing accreditation.
Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.