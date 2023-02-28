State Police Calls: Church Vandalized in Mayport

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Church Vandalized in Mayport

According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Saturday, February 25, troopers began investigating an incident of criminal mischief at the North Freedom U.M. Church in Mayport, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) broke a window of the church sometime between 12:00 a.m. on February 16 and 9:50 a.m. on February 19.

The actor(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

Newbie Man Accused of DUI

PSP Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Durango near Jenks Avenue and Graffius Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:19 a.m. Saturday, February 25.

Police say a known 32-year-old New Bethlehem man showed visual signs of impairment throughout the course of the traffic stop.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted on the operator, who was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

