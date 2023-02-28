Tionesta Man Allegedly Takes Out Stop Sign While Fleeing Scene of Crash on German Hill Road

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash on German Hill Road involving a Tionesta man.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Sunday, February 26, the hit-and-run accident occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22.

Police say 55-year-old Francis P. Clark III, of Tionesta, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his 2014 GMC Sierra during a rainstorm. The vehicle then crashed into a drainage ditch at the intersection of German Hill Road and Nebraska Road.

According to police, Clark attempted to back out of the ditch and ran over a stop sign.

Clark then fled the scene without providing immediate notification of the crash to PSP Marienville.

According to police, Clark was charged with a traffic violation.

East Main Towing assisted on the scene.

