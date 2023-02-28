Troopers Investigating Reported Burglary of Parker City Residence

PARKER CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a burglary in Parker City.

According to Butler-based State Police, on Saturday, February 25, troopers responded to a residence on Washington Street in Parker City, Armstrong County, for a report of a burglary.

Police say the apartment’s door had been broken into by an unknown actor sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, and 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25.

The value of the damage is estimated to be $150.00.

The victim is an 81-year-old Parker man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

