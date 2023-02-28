 

Truck Slides Down Hill, Slams into Tree in Clinton Township

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in Clinton Township on Saturday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident took place around 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, on Cherry Valley Road, in Clinton Township, Butler County.

Police say 55-year-old Shawn P. Jackson, of Tarentum, was traveling west in a 1994 Ford F350 when he over-compensated while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The truck exited the roadway and slid down a hill and struck a tree with the driver’s side door.

Jackson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The truck was towed from the scene by Sarver Automotive.

According to police, Jackson was issued a traffic warning.


