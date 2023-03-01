7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA slight chance of rain between 8am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 14 to 18 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightA chance of rain, mainly between 9pm and 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
FridayRain, snow, and sleet likely before 11am, then rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 11am and noon, then rain after noon. High near 39. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday NightRain. Low around 35. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
SaturdayRain likely before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 24.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday NightA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 43.
