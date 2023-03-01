Branden Barlow, 28, of Oil City, PA., passed away Feb. 16, 2023.

Born in Evansville, IN on August 29, 1994, he was the son of the late Ritchie & Donna C. Nesler Barlow.

Branden was a 2014 graduate of Oil City High School.

He has a passion for all music, playing the guitar and singing.

Branden is survived by his sister , Brandy Nesler (Alex) Hartley.

Two nephews: Jeremy W. Lyons Jr. and Mateo Sanchez.

And a niece, Haley Nesler.

Branden was preceded in death by an older brother, John Elliott Hoggatt, who died before Branden was born.

A Memorial Service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 486 Colbert Ave. Oil City, PA, on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Thomas, Carr, Presiding.

Visitation will be at the church from 9:00-11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Funeral Home to help the family defray funeral expenses.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

