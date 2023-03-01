‘Bridge Closed’ Sign Stolen in Salem Township

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating a recent incident involving a stolen road sign.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a “Bridge Closed” sign was stolen around 10:50 a.m. on February 24, on Attleberger Road and Old State Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The sign is valued at $900.00, police said.

Metal bars valued at $100.00 were damaged during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.