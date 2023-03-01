Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry-Banana Breakfast Tacos
Pick your choice of fruits and berries depending on what’s in season!
Ingredients
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 large egg
1 cup 2% milk
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup cream cheese, softened
3 tablespoons vanilla yogurt
1 small banana, sliced
1 cup fresh raspberries
Directions
-Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Combine egg, milk, canola oil, and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.
-Preheat a griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease the griddle. Pour batter by 1/2 cupful onto the griddle; cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn; cook until the second side is golden brown.
-Meanwhile, beat together cream cheese and yogurt. Spread over pancakes; top with banana and raspberries. Fold up.
