Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry-Banana Breakfast Tacos

Pick your choice of fruits and berries depending on what’s in season!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour



3 tablespoons sugar2 teaspoons baking powder3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon salt1 large egg1 cup 2% milk2 tablespoons canola oil1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/3 cup cream cheese, softened3 tablespoons vanilla yogurt1 small banana, sliced1 cup fresh raspberries

Directions

-Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Combine egg, milk, canola oil, and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.

-Preheat a griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease the griddle. Pour batter by 1/2 cupful onto the griddle; cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn; cook until the second side is golden brown.

-Meanwhile, beat together cream cheese and yogurt. Spread over pancakes; top with banana and raspberries. Fold up.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.