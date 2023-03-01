Clarion University Wrestling: MAC Announces Pre-Seeds for 2023 Wrestling Championships

CLEVELAND, Oh. — The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced its pre-seeds for the 2023 MAC Wrestling Championships this weekend, with seven of the 10 Golden Eagle wrestlers set to compete this weekend named in the seeding.

The MAC will release the final 2023 pre-tournament brackets on Thursday evening. More information, including live streaming and live results, can be found on the 2023 MAC Wrestling Championship Central page.

This year’s pre-seeds are listed below. Golden Eagles listed in the seeding are bolded.

125 lbs.

1. Anthony Noto, Lock Haven

2. Jake Ferri, Kent State

3. Joey Fischer, Clarion

4. Markel Baker, George Mason

5. Blake West, Northern Illinois

6. Sean Spidle, Central Michigan

7. Oscar Sanchez, Ohio

8. Tyler Klinsky, Rider

133 lbs.

1. Gable Strickland, Lock Haven

2. Cole Rhone, Bloomsburg

3. Richie Koehler, Rider

4. Jacob Manley, Cleveland State

5. Aaron Schulist, SIUE

6. Lucian Brink, Northern Illinois

7. Vince Perez, Central Michigan

8. Tommy Maddox, Buffalo

141 lbs.

1. McKenzie Bell, Rider

2. Saul Ervin, SIUE

3. Seth Koleno, Clarion

4. Josh Mason, Bloomsburg

5. Amonn Ohl, Edinboro

6. Caleb Rea, Cleveland State

7. Sean Logue, Lock Haven

8. Jimmy Nugent, Central Michigan

149 lbs.

1. Caleb Tyus, SIUE

2. Ryan Burgos, Edinboro

3. Quinn Kinner, Rider

4. Nick Stonecheck, Lock Haven

5. Johnny Lovett, Central Michigan

6. Alec Hagan, Ohio

7. Kody Komara, Kent State

8. Kyle Schickel, Clarion

157 lbs.

1. Corbyn Munson, Central Michigan

2. Peyten Keller, Ohio

3. Marcus Robinson, Cleveland State

4. Michael Petite, Buffalo

5. Peter Pappas, George Mason

6. Anthony Gibson, Northern Illinois

7. Ashton Eyler, Lock Haven

8. Keegan Knapp, Kent State

165 lbs.

1. Izzak Olejnik, Northern Illinois

2. Avery Bassett, Lock Haven

3. Cam Pine, Clarion

4. Jordan Slivka, Ohio

5. Tracy Hubbard, Central Michigan

6. Enrique Munguia, Kent State

7. Cardi Wilson, SIUE

8. Daniel Patten, Cleveland State

174 lbs.

1. Alex Cramer, Central Michigan

2. Jared McGill, Edinboro

3. Sal Perrine, Ohio

4. Logan Messer, George Mason

5. Michael Wilson, Rider

6. John Worthing, Clarion

7. Tyler Stoltzfus, Lock Haven

8. Jay Nivison, Buffalo

184 lbs.

1. Will Feldkamp, Clarion

2. Giuseppe Hoose, Buffalo

3. Zayne Lehman, Ohio

4. Malachi Duvall, George Mason

5. Deandre Nassar, Cleveland State

6. Matt Zuber, Northern Illinois

7. Colin Fegley, Lock Haven

8. Ben Cushman, Central Michigan

197 lbs.

1. Ethan Laird, Rider

2. Ty Bagoly, Clarion

3. Anthony Perrine, Cleveland State

4. Sam Mitchell, Buffalo

5. Ryan Yarnell, SIUE

6. Carson Brewer, Ohio

7. Blake Schaffer, Kent State

8. Cody Mulligan, Edinboro

285 lbs.

1. Colton McKiernan, SIUE

2. Isaac Reid Lock Haven

3. David Szuba Rider

4. Daniel Bucknavich Cleveland State

5. Bryan Caves Central Michigan

6. Eli Sheeran, Buffalo

7. Shane Noonan, Bloomsburg

8. Nick Lodato, Edinboro

