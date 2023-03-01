Featured Local Job: DA Office Manager

Clarion County District Attorney’s Office is looking to hire a full-time Office Manager.

Posting Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Position: Office Manager, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

Department: District Attorney

Pay Grade: $36,101.93-$46,877.78

BENEFITS:

Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%).

$1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance.

Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees.

5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off.

Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform specialized secretarial and administrative functions in a timely manner which require discretion, independence and judgment including: to assist the attorney staff with trial preparation; conduct on the job training and review the work product of the secretarial unit; gather and distribute discovery; interview private complainants, investigate, and discuss course of action with attorney staff.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Assists District Attorney, Assistant District Attorneys, and Victim Witness Providers

in a variety of specialized secretarial projects and duties. Prepares and types petitions, motions, briefs, and other related legal papers

including docketing, distribution, calendaring and filing. Assists in orienting and training of new secretarial employees. Interviews private complainants, investigates, and discusses course of action with

attorney staff. Prepares discovery packets for distribution to defense within two weeks of

arraignment, including gathering additional reports, documents, and records,

prepares discovery memo, distributes and documents. Tracks court-ordered discovery and prepares and distributes on own initiative; tracks

additional discovery requested by defense and assists attorney staff in its gathering,

copying, and distribution. Assists with the administrative aspects of the office as necessary, including: data

entry, case tracking, file preparation, gathering all necessary reports and documents, preparation of the court schedule, notification of the defendants and law enforcement and subpoena victims and witnesses. Assists with the preparation of the formal charging document. Composes and types letters, memos, and other correspondence as required. Processes invoices, bills, and establishes and maintains a filing system for the same. Assists in the maintenance of the schedules for the attorney and victim/witness staff

including court hearings, meetings, and filing deadlines for briefs, memos, motions,

and other legal documents. Screens phone calls, answers routine inquiries or directs the call to the appropriate

staff member. Answers inquiries from the public and others regarding departmental procedures

and makes appropriate referrals. Assists in the processing of a variety of legal documents, including docketing,

calendaring, and filing. Photocopies, sends/receives fax documents, and files legal documents and

correspondence as needed. Must maintain confidentiality.

OTHER DUTIES:

Performs duties of other support staff in their absence. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives supervision from District Attorney and other attorneys in the department as needed to meet job assignments and goals.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Supervises clerical staff.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average office exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent

disruptions. Normal exposure to indoor dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures,

and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods during the work day, with frequent standing,

walking and occasional twisting, stooping, pushing, pulling, grasping, reaching and

overhead reaching as necessary to carry out job duties. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of

fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of ten

pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING.

High School diploma or equivalent, plus clerical and computer training is a must. Degree of certification as a Paralegal from an accredited program, plus a minimum of one year experience preferred. Degree or Certification may be substituted by experience in related areas of work.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE.

3-5 years working experience in law office, government, or administrative environment, or acceptable combination of training, education, and/or experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable

manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work

effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality regarding client information and

records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other

office equipment. Must possess the knowledge of legal terminology. Must possess some knowledge of the operation and procedures of the civil and

criminal court systems. Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports. Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence. Must possess the knowledge and ability to assist in the preparation and assembly of

legal documents. Must be professional and kind at all times.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday March 10, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

