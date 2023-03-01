Featured Local Job: Food Service Workers

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is currently looking to add a motivated food service workers to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $17 per hour!

Weekly Pay

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom.

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time.

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!



