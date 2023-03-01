Featured Local Job: Warden

The Warden is the chief officer of the Venango County Prison whose responsibility is to develop and implement policies and procedures for the efficient and orderly operation of the prison.

In addition, the Warden is responsible for the dissemination of work assignments through the administrative staff.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Administration of Justice or related field preferred.

Certification in the corrections field by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections, First Aid and CPR required.

Certification in “less than lethal” devices.

Must be proficient in Computer Science.

Five to ten years working in the field of corrections in a supervisory capacity or an equivalent combination of experience and education.

Must be able to prove a progressive advancement in rank position.

Deadline: 03/15/2023

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, JNET and FBI clearances prior to employment.

All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V



