Jean Sue Wojton, 72, passed away on Tuesday February 21, 2023, at home following a three-year battle with cancer.

She was born on August 16, 1950, at home with the help of her aunt Dorothy Jean Spence in Deckards Run, PA to the late Kenneth and Lillian Hollabaugh.

Jean worked for Speedway for 25 years, retiring in 2013.

She loved helping at the food pantry and making crafts and taking them to craft shows.

Her selfless devotion to family, friends, faith, and others guided her through life.

Her greatest love was to give.

The comfort she received from others so very long ago inspired her to share that comforting joy with as many as time allowed.

This world had no strangers for Jean, only people and friends she had yet to meet.

She knew the legacy of giving was unstoppable.

She wished and prayed that “you will make it grow”.

Jean is survived by her husband Stanley Wojton Sr. whom she married August 23, 1967; two sons, Stanley Jr. (Eddie) of Youngstown, Julius Wojton of Warren; daughters, Jane Ann (Glenn Kurtz) Forrest of Millersburg and Teresa (Matt) Stevens of Braceville; brother Kenny Hollabaugh of Deckards Run, PA; four sisters, Linda (Bob) McCune of Franklin, PA, twin sister Judy (Bill) Penfield of Amherst, OH, Pearl Jenkins of Adairsville, PA, Mary (Mark) McClintock of Rouseville, PA; a very special granddaughter, Krysta (Vince McLimans) Forrest of Garrettsville, OH; five grandsons, three great granddaughters and six great grandsons.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Wilson; two brothers, Art Hollabaugh and Don Hollabaugh; paternal twins daughter Chrissy Wojton and son, Stacy Wojton who passed on December 24, 1973.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. March 3, 2023, at Church of the Nazarene, 393 Pone Ln., Franklin, PA 16323, with Pastor Steve Kline officiating.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Caring and Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

This obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.