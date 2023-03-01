Knox Man Charged With Burglary, Fleeing Authorities, and Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man accused of burglary, fleeing authorities, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and related charges waived his hearings on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Tyler Quinton McBride, of Knox, waived his preliminary hearings on Tuesday, February 28, on two separate cases.

The following charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas:

December 6, 2022 case:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Trespass – Breaking into Structure, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage to Property, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage to Property, Misdemeanor 3

February 10, 2023 case:

Possession of Firearm w/Manufacturer Number Altered, Etc., Felony 2

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Officer, Felony 3

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offense Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Driving While Bac .02 Or Greater While License Suspended, Summary

Driver To Stop Damage-Unattend Veh/Prop, S

Duties At Stop Sign, S (three counts)

Pa Veh Reg Expired Within 60 Days, S

Driving w/o a License, S

Careless Driving, S

Reckless Driving, S

Fail To Use Safety Belt – Driver And Vehicle Occupant, S

Operat Veh w/o Valid Inspect, S

Oper Veh w/o Req’D Financ Resp, S

Fail To Carry Regist, S

Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Reg Plate, S

Failure To Stop At Red Signal, S

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), S

Driving At Safe Speed, S

No Turn Signal, S (five counts)

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail denied. The Bail Action Reason is listed as: “Based on Trooper’s first-hand observations, Defendant poses danger to public and a flight risk.”

Details of the Burglary in Richland Township, Clarion County

A PSP Clarion trooper was dispatched to a residence on Master Road in Richland Township, Clarion County, to meet with the homeowner and burglary victim on December 6 at approximately 5:11 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told the trooper that he was gone all day and returned home to discover that someone had been at his residence. Upon arrival, a window on the front of the home had been pushed in, causing about $650.00 in damage. Additionally, the front panel was smashed and removed from the electric meter that was affixed to the house. After examining the meter, it was apparent that the phone/internet line had been cut, causing another $100.00 in damage. The victim told the state trooper that the basement door was open, and the basement light was left on, according to the complaint.

The victim proceeded to check the residence for anything that may have been missing and discovered that a black Sentry Safe, valued at $315.00 and containing $12,000.00 in cash and miscellaneous cards, was stolen from his bedroom closet, the complaint states.

Also stolen from the basement was a Husqvarna 435 chain saw valued at $200.00, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, through the investigation, it was discovered the victim has a Night Owl camera system with multiple cameras around the property pointing at the residence. The victim proceeded to pull up the security footage on his television, and it showed a silver SUV with a large white window sticker in the center of the rear window driving slowly past the residence. It went up the road and out of view as if it pulled off behind the victim’s barn.

Shortly afterward, two white non-Hispanic males were observed approaching the residence on foot and then proceeded to go around the back of the house. Then, the men go out of sight and the camera loses connection due to the phone/internet line being cut to disable the cameras, the complaint indicates.

Initially, the victim was unable to identify the men on the security footage, and he asked his girlfriend if she knew who they were. The girlfriend reportedly identified one of the men as her son, Tyler McBride, based on the way he walked, the complaint notes.

It was also noted in the complaint that McBride had been inside the residence multiple times in the past and knew of the safe as it previously was located right beside the window through which McBride forcibly entered the home.

In addition, McBride was aware of the camera system on the property, the complaint indicates.

On December 14 around 11:52 a.m., the trooper contacted McBride via telephone and asked him to come to the PSP Clarion barracks. McBride explained that he would find a ride and be in; however, he failed to show up, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that on December 16, McBride was asked again to contact the State Police in Clarion, which he has failed to do.

No information has been provided on the second man in the security footage.

Details of the high-speed chase from Knox Borough to Shippenville Borough, Clarion County

The case stems from an incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10, that began in the Borough of Knox involving Tyler McBride.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper from PSP Clarion was patrolling in Knox Borough when a white in color Chevrolet sedan passed him at a very high rate of speed on State Route 208 near Beach Auto Tires. The trooper followed the vehicle into Knox Borough. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, at approximately 80 MPH, and did not stop for the stop sign at Main Street and East State Street.

The vehicle then made a left turn onto East State Street and took off at an even higher rate of speed. At this time, the trooper initiated his emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle did not stop for a solid red light at East State Street and Miller Street, the complaint continues.

The vehicle then made a left tum onto Fulton Road. It was still traveling at a high rate of speed, and the vehicle did not use a turn signal and did not stop for the stop sign at Fulton Road and State Route 322. The vehicle then made a right turn traveling east on State Route 322. The vehicle crossed the center line and fog line several times, according to the complaint.

The white Chevy continued to travel at a high rate of speed, at approximately 90 MPH, and made a left turn at Main Street (State Route 322) and 2nd Street in Shippenville Borough. The vehicle did not use a turn signal, the complaint notes.

The vehicle then made a right turn through a front yard at 130 North 2nd Street and came out onto Motter Street. The vehicle continued to North School Street (State Route 208), the complaint continues.

The trooper initiated a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the vehicle at Motter Street and North School Street (State Route 208). The PIT was ineffective, and the vehicle continued west on North School Street (State Route 208). The vehicle attempted to make a right turn from North School Street (State Route 208) to Main St (State Route 322). The trooper again initiated a PIT. It again was ineffective, according to the complaint.

The vehicle continued west on Main Street. The trooper again initiated a PIT, and the vehicle went off the road and struck a mailbox. The vehicle came back onto Main Street and a successful PIT was conducted, the complaint states.

At this point, the driver put his hands up and surrendered without further incident. The driver was identified by Photo ID as Tyler Quinton McBride, who was searched and placed into PSP Patrol Unit, the complaint states.

The complaint further notes a 9 mm handgun was located on McBride’s hip. While securing the vehicle, the trooper could see a rifle and a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat area of the vehicle. Further inspection of the rifle discovered the serial number had been filed off.

While on scene, McBride was falling asleep while in the Patrol Unit. McBride had glassy bloodshot eyes, cottonmouth, grinding teeth, and eyelid tremors. McBride was read his O’Connell warnings DL-26 (a form that law enforcement uses to advise a person of their inability to refuse a chemical test under Section 1547 (Implied Consent) of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code) and taken to Clarion Hospital for a chemical test of blood, according to the complaint.

After the scene was secured, it was discovered the registration plate on the vehicle was not the proper plate for the Chevrolet sedan. The registration and inspection was expired, the complaint notes.

