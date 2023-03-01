 

Michelle L. Rankin

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-IeFTKJ64b9gWmyMichelle L. Rankin, 54, of Leeper, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Monday, February 27, 2023.

Born March 6, 1968 in Titusville, she was a daughter of Susan May Dillion who survives.

Michelle graduated from Titusville High School in 1986 and went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant where she worked for Caring Hearts Home Health Care, and even assisted as a midwife for several Amish births.

She loved farming and animals in general, volunteered at Clarion Paws, and worked at one time as a veterinary assistant.

Michelle enjoyed all things outdoors, especially rides on the golf cart through fields and kayaking.

When she wasn’t enjoying the outdoors, she enjoyed making wax melts and candles.

Mrs. Rankin was a member of Cornerstone Church in Shippenville and participated in their CR group.

On December 3, 2004, she was married to Philip A. Rankin who preceded her in death on July 27, 2020.

Surviving are five children, Colt Rankin and his wife Connie of Greensburg, Justin Smith and his wife Jennifer of Warren, Matthew Rankin and his wife Becca of Hartford City, Indiana, Nicholas Smith and his wife Kaitlyn of Marienville, and Zachary Smith of Kettering, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Also surviving are two siblings, Sherry Smathers of Butler, and Donald L. Smathers, Jr. and his wife Barb of Oil City.

In addition to her husband, Michelle was preceded in death by a son, Adam Smith; and her stepmom, Susan Morrison.

There will be no visitation.

Services for the family will be private.

Michelle will be laid to rest in Lamey Cemetery beside her husband.

Memorials are suggested to Clarion Paws.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


