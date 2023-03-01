Redbank Roars Into District 9 Class 2A Championship Game With Convincing Win Over Keystone

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Eight different players scored as the Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team cruised into the District 9 Class 2A championship game with a convincing 60-16 victory over Keystone on Tuesday evening at Clarion High School.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley senior Alivia Huffman was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game)

After Keystone led 5-4 at the 3:09 mark of the first quarter, the Bulldogs rattled off eight straight points for a 12-5 lead after one.

It was all Redbank after that.

“We gave the girls most of last week off and then we came back with three hard practices over the weekend and Monday,” said Redbank Valley coach Chris Edmonds. “The girls were determined to get to the district championship game.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

A 19-4 blitz in the second quarter expanded the Redbank Valley lead to 31-9 by halftime.

Mylee Harmon scored 12 of her 18 points in the opening half for the Bulldogs.

Redbank Valley (24-1) held a 15-5 advantage in the third quarter, eventually putting the mercy rule running clock into effect with 1:15 to play in the frame.

“We are a transition team, and we want to get the ball and go,” said Edmonds. “Mylee does a really good job of getting the ball to her teammates or she can take the ball to the hoop herself.”

Redbank Valley finished off the game with a 14-2 scoring advantage in the fourth to set the final score and set up a battle on Saturday afternoon with Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rival Moniteau.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. The first three were all won by the Bulldogs.

“Our goals were to win the KSAC Championship, win a District 9 championship, and get into the state playoffs,” said Edmonds. “This win guarantees us a spot in the state playoffs. We’ll just have to see where we can go from here.”

Harmon scored 18 points while Caylen Rearick added 10 points. Alivia Huffman scored nine points with eight rebounds, Kira Bonanno chipped in with seven points and Addy Bond six points.

The Bulldogs’ defense held Natalie Bowser to seven points while Jill Winters also netted seven points for the Panthers.

Bowser grabbed 10 rebounds.

“Once we got a bit of a lead, we went to a 2-3 zone and we wanted to double-team Natalie (Bowser),” said Edmonds. “We were able to keep her under control.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.