Roger V. Bowser

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Roger V. Bowser, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday evening, February 27, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on January 8, 1931, in Distant, he was the son of the late Herbert I. and Grace I. (Shumaker) Bowser.

He was married on October 26, 1952, to Thelma L. (Drayer) Bowser and she preceded him in death on December 12, 2003.

Roger worked as a driller for Toy Drilling Company.

He attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey C. Bowser, and his wife, Rhonda, of Distant and Brian E.

Bowser and his wife, Dorothy, of Portsmouth, Virginia, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister, Joan Facemyer and her husband, Frank of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Lynn Bowser, and a great grandchild.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

The funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


