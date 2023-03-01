SPONSORED: Cooper Tire Spring Rebate Kicks Off Today at Kerle Tire Company!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Cooper Tire Spring Rebate starts today, Wednesday, March 1, at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion!
Get up to $75.00 in rebates when you purchase a new set of four qualifying Cooper® tires purchased between March 1 and April 30, 2023.
The following Cooper tires qualify for the rebate:
– Cooper Endeavor® $50.00 Rebate
– CS5 Grand TouringTM $50.00 Rebate
– CS5 Ultra TouringTM $50.00 Rebate
– Discoverer® AT34S TM $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer AT3LT TM $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer AT3XLT TM $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer Rugged Trek® $75.00 Rebate
– Discoverer STT ProTM $75.00 Rebate
– Cooper Zeon RS3-G1TM $75.00 Rebate
For more information, visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here, stop in at their tire shop located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa., or call 814-226-6657.
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!
CLICK HERE to see their full line of tires!
Drive safely with tires you can trust. Stop at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion today for your new tires!
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.