SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Very Own Beth Carr, DPT, and Kevin Cheung, DPT, Receive Certificates of Completion
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Beth Carr, DPT, and Kevin Cheung, DPT, of West Park Rehab and Diagnostics receive their certificates of completion from the Hands-On-Diagnostics Organization.
Beth is West Park Rehab’s resident Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Sonographer, and Kevin has been working to complete his residency toward being board certified in Clinical Electromyography.
Congratulations to Beth and Kevin!
Schedule an appointment with West Park Rehab today here.
Or, call West Park offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca at 814-493-8631.
Visit West Park Rehab & Diagnostics online: https://westparkrehab.com/
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.