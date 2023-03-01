State Police Calls: Troopers Locate Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash in Barnett Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Locate Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash in Barnett Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash was reported in the area of State Route 36 and State Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County, around 8:01 a.m. on Saturday, February 25.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was located.

The operator was in possession of a small amount of marijuana, police say.

The arrestee is listed as a 34-year-old Norfolk woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

Troopers Investigating Facebook Dispute

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, February 28, troopers responded to a report of a known complainant having issues with someone on Facebook around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say an investigation determined a male sent vulgar messages on Facebook Messenger to a known 49-year-old Shippenville woman.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

