BRACKET BUSTERS: Union Pulls Off Another Class A Upset, Rallying Past DCC to Reach D9 Title Game

ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Members of the Union boys basketball team walked somberly off the court at Clarion High School on Jan. 27 after yet another disheartening loss.

It was the seventh setback in eight games and the Golden Knights’ season was cratering.

Shortly after that defeat, during a team meeting to figure out a way to save the season, Union emerged with a new attitude and flight plan.

(Members of the Union boys basketball team are all smiles as they walk off the court after upsetting DuBois Central Catholic in the District 9 Class A semifinals)

“We’re a close-knit group,” said senior guard Payton Johnston. “We got together and said this wasn’t going to happen anymore.”

Fast forward a little more than a month later and that meeting has proven to be prophetic.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

After knocking off No. 3 seeded Clarion — the team that dropped the Golden Knights down to their lowest of lows — in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class A playoffs, sixth-seeded Union earned another upset, rallying past DuBois Central Catholic in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night for a 51-48 win and a date with Elk County Catholic in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“This means absolutely everything to us,” Johnston said. “It was our goal at the beginning of the season that we set (to win a D9 title). We haven’t even been there (since 2011). Our team is at an all-time high right now.”

Union (14-11) needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to further bust the Class A bracket.

Things didn’t start out well for the Golden Knights — even before the game. The bus carrying the team to St. Marys broke down and Union arrived late, delaying tip-off 10 minutes.

Things looked bleak after three quarters with the Golden Knights trailing 40-30.

Union coach Eric Mortimer gathered his team in a huddle during the quarter break.

“I said, ‘We still got this guys,'” Mortimer said. “‘It’s up to you to do what we have to do, need to do.’ They went out, executed and did what they needed to do to get it done. I’m very proud of them.”

“It was basically gut-check time,” Johnston said. “We had to put it all on the line and go out and get it.”

Union came out of that huddle hot, going on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 42-40 just three minutes into the fourth.

DCC, though, went back up by five at 47-45 before the Knights battled back to tie things up at 48-48 with a 1:20 remaining in the game.

Dawson Camper made one of two free throws to put Union up by a point with a minute remaining. The Cardinals elected to hold the ball until 10 seconds were left on the clock before calling a timeout to set up a potential game-winning shot, but out of that stoppage Trey Fleming got a steal and layup and was fouled with seven seconds remaining to put the Golden Knights up by three.

DCC (16-8) missed a desperation 3-pointer and Union launched into celebration on the floor at St. Marys High School.

“Trey Fleming has gotten so much better in the last few games,” Mortimer said. “I can just see him getting better and better. He made a huge play for us.”

Johnston led Union with 20 points. Fleming and Skyler Roxbury each added 10.

Zander Laughlin added six points and Camper pitched in with five points, but also had 17 rebounds.

“He’s a beast on the boards,” Mortimer said.

Brendan Paisley led DuBois Central Catholic with 14 points and Andrew Green added 11.

It will be the first time since the 2010-11 season that the Union boys basketball team will play for a D9 title. That year Karen Davis was the coach and the Golden Knights fell to — who else? — Elk County Catholic in the title game.

Union will play the Crusaders again for the chance to win its first district crown since 1981.

“It’s been a long time since we even competed for one,” Mortimer said. “It’s been a much longer time since we’ve won one. We’re excited.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.