Limestone Bait Company: Hobby Turns Into Growing Business

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

limestone-bait-companyLIMESTONE, Pa. (EYT) – Adam Palmer has always loved fishing and is doing his best to spread the gospel and encourage more people to fish.

Adam and his wife Kristen launched Limestone Bait Company in 2022 to make and sell custom soft plastic bait that should improve the number of fish they can catch.

“We make all kinds of soft plastics from micro ice baits all the way up to large swim baits from musky and all freshwater species in between,” Adam Palmer told exploreClarion.com.  “We do a multitude of baits for trout and panfish walleyes, and we make several baits for bass.“

Looking for something extra to do during COVID, the business started as a hobby; however, Palmer said the business has grown exponentially since the switch from a hobby to a business.

limestone bait truck

“One thing we like to say is that these are the kind of baits for fishermen made by fishermen,” Palmer explained. “They don’t have all the gimmicks and stuff like that.  We just try to make straightforward baits that work.  We don’t have all of the fancy marketing either and are just straightforward.”

Education is also part of the Limestone Bait mission. The Palmers recently attended the greater Niagara Sports Show before that they did the Great American Outdoors show in Harrisburg.

“We did five teaching seminars on soft plastics and steel hits soft plastics for steelhead in Niagara Falls. We also teach them what baits to use and how to use them. We’re making custom soft plastic lures that would go on like a jig or a hook.”

limestone with fish

Limestone Bait Company is a side project to their day jobs, and they are operating from an addition to the garage. Everything is made in the addition, and Palmer estimates it takes a couple of minutes to make, depending on the bait.

“There are hundreds of different baits and colors that we make and thousands and thousands of baits.“

The company sells the baits online and several local stores stock their product.

“A lot of our sales are direct consumer orders, orders from trade shows and expositions, and new shops in the area as the word spreads,” Palmer added.

Plans for expansion in the future include increasing the number of visits to trade shows next year.

“We’ve already been deciding on what shows next year,” Palmer said.  “We’re going to be expanding into different states. They have some good fishing shows next year, and we’re going to be expanding into Michigan shows and some Ohio shows. Those shows directly help build our online sales.”

stick wormsStick worms.

For more information about Limestone Bait Company, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/people/Limestone-bait-co/100063508956967/.


