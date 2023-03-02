7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayPartly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
FridayA slight chance of snow between 9am and 10am, then rain. High near 42. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday NightRain. Low around 34. Windy, with a southeast wind 23 to 28 mph becoming south 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
SaturdayA chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 27.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Monday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 40.
