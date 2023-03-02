Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Lemon Chicken

Everyone will love this meal!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon pepper



4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (1-1/2 pounds)2 tablespoons vegetable oil1 medium onion, chopped1 tablespoon butter1 cup chicken broth3 tablespoons lemon juice2 teaspoons dried basil1/2 teaspoon dried thyme4 lemon slices2 tablespoons minced fresh parsleyHot cooked rice, optional

Directions

-In a shallow bowl, combine flour and pepper; dredge the chicken. Set the remaining flour mixture aside. In a skillet, brown chicken in oil; transfer to an ungreased 9-inch square baking dish.

-In a saucepan, saute onion in butter. Add reserved flour mixture; stir to form a thick paste. Gradually add broth, lemon juice, basil, and thyme; mix well. Bring to boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly.

-Pour over the chicken. Top each half with a lemon slice. Sprinkle parsley. Cover and bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until the juices run clear. Serve over rice if desired.

