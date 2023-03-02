Commissioners Considering Creative Ways to Attract More to Workforce

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County is looking for some creative ways to expand its workforce.

(Pictured: Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

While they are only ideas at this point, some of the things suggested at the Tuesday morning meeting of Clarion County Commissioners included four ten-hour-a-day work weeks and childcare services.

There are approximately 25 vacancies out of a total workforce of 200 employees.

“I’ve been doing some research and everyone is having the same issues with recruitment,” said Amanda R. Carbaugh, Director of Human Resources.

“I don’t think it’s all about money; I think a lot of people want a work/life balance.”

There are a lot of job openings in Clarion County, according to Carbaugh, particularly CYS caseworkers and full and part-time corrections officers. The county will also be posting soon for five seasonal Clarion County Park helper positions.

Four-day work weeks, child care?

“I’ve talked with the commissioners and we’ve been bouncing ideas back and forth trying to get creative,” said Carbaugh. “Taxpayer funds are not infinite. They only go so far, so we’re discussing looking into maybe four 10-hour shifts a week that would give people a little bit more time as to spend with their families.”

She emphasized that ideas are floating around, but nothing is set in stone, and nothing is decided or fully researched.

“I would also like to look into the possibility of a daycare for Clarion County employees, maybe looking into partnering with United Way, YMCA, or companies around here that have issues with childcare.

“I know that’s a huge thing with our employees who either can’t find childcare or it’s too expensive and they are paying more in childcare than they earn.”

The goal would be to have daycare for employee children that is either less than they are now or free, depending on what is possible.

“It’s hard to think ahead because you see that everybody’s struggling and facing the same issues, but you’ve got to try to do it because the workforce is going down.”

Meanwhile, Clarion County does offer a good benefits package for employees.

“I know that some people say that county wages are low, but we really do have really good benefit packages,” said Carbaugh. “Our Healthcare is awesome and the county pays 87.5 percent of the premium, the employees are only responsible for 12.5 percent. If someone elects to take the family coverage then the county portion paid per month is $2283.43 that is what the county is paying per month.”

“We also have the county pension plan which is fantastic. Not many people have pension plans anymore, only 401K plans that depend on the stock market.

“We partner with Delaware Valley and they have wellness programs every year and there are different things that you can do. Biometric screening health education, yearly annual exams, and then they can reimburse you for a YMCA membership.”

In addition to the county workers, there are 10 well-paying positions up for election this year, including three Commissioners $65,648, Register and recorder $64,917, prothonotary $64,917, district attorney $196,118, treasure $61,955, and three auditors $20,857. All of these positions also include benefits.

Continual turnover

“We have continual turnover with caseworkers and corrections officers. The ones for the 24-hour facilities seem to be the hardest. People don’t want to do the shiftwork. I don’t know if people just aren’t wanting to get into that field. It’s hard for you to see a lot of stuff and it’s not for everyone. You got to have a razor steel edge to you. I think it’s a passion to want to help people. I think it’s a thankless job too.”

