Featured Local Job: Bookkeeper

A Local Business is seeking a bookkeeper to fulfill a list of duties.

Duties Include:

Payroll and Taxes

Credit Card Recollections

Data Entry

Accounts Receivable and Invoicing

Must have a high school diploma, experience in Quickbooks, Word, and Excel.

Wage is based on experience.

Interested individuals must send resume to: [email protected]

