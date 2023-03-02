Featured Local Job: Crisis Investigation Specialist

Venango County PIC Unit is looking to hire a Crisis Investigation Specialist and are offering a $5,000 signing bonus.

Perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services, Older Adults, Mental Health, and Substance Abuse as well as crisis intervention for Mental Health.

The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children and adults through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 4 years of professional casework

OR: Human service experience

Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework

Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in social welfare and 3 years of professional casework

Successful completion of a 6-month PIC probationary period as a Service Coordinator II

Deadline: 03/15/2023

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, JNET and FBI clearances prior to employment.

All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from:

Venango County Human Resources

1174 Elk Street

Franklin, PA 16323

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V



