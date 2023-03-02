Featured Local Job: Ongoing Family Case Consultant

Venango County Children & Youth Services is looking to hire an Ongoing Family Case Consultant and offering a $5,000 signing bonus.

Provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies.

Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework

OR: Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional casework

Human service experience

Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework

Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program

Deadline: 03/15/2023

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, JNET and FBI clearances prior to employment.

All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from:

Venango County Human Resources

1174 Elk Street

Franklin, PA 16323

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.