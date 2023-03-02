 

Guy J. Solida

Thursday, March 2, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wV8PFyCz5I0PFWbuGuy J. Solida of Treasure Lake, DuBois passed away January 21, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born February 25, 1956, he was the son of Guy B. and Della (Gelnett) Solida.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy Miller Solida, whom he wed September 8, 1990.

He is also survived by these children: Jerry L. Solida of DuBois, Kimberly Brown (Charles) of DuBois, Joshua Solida of Shippenville, and Stephen Solida of Clearfield.

He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Solida, and a sister, Pamela Visnesky.

He is also survived by one granddaughter, Andrea Brown

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Solida.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Avenue West in DuBois.

View online guest book and plant a memorial tree at https://www.legacy.com/.


