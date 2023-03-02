John C. Mahan, Jr. DDS, 93, of Canonsburg, formerly of Titusville, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was born May 11, 1939, in Greenville son of the late John C. and Cecil M. Davis Mahan, Sr.

John grew up in Jamestown, graduating from Jamestown High School in 1946.

Following high school, John served his country in the US Army achieving the rank of Corporal.

Returning from the Army, he attended Thiel College for two years and was accepted into the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry where he earned his DDS.

Following dental school, he enlisted in the US Air Force serving during the Korean War.

He was a proud Air Force veteran who left the service of his country as a Captain.

John was a 32nd degree Mason and belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Jamestown.

While in Titusville, he was a member of the Titusville Country Club and was a longtime usher in the Presbyterian Church.

After moving to Pittsburgh, he joined the Washington Country Club enjoying golf and cards with the guys well into his 90’s.

John was a proud alumni of Pitt, and held season football and basketball tickets for years.

His greatest love was his family, and one of his shining life roles was as a grandfather.

John could fix anything, and enjoyed his grandchildren, golf, motorcycles, woodworking, hunting, fishing, water skiing, scuba diving, boating, and his cat, Suzy Q.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Charlotte B. Amsler Mahan; his children, Lori (Jeff) Riley of Erie, Holli (Oscar) Smith, Washington, Rick (Shana) Buzard, D.O. of Eighty Four, Val Bring of St. Louis, MO, daughters-in-law, Kathy Mahan of Panama City, Fla. and Teresa Arancio of Canonsbur, grandchildren include, Jenna (Chris) Garner of Hagerstown, MD, Sarah (Bobby) Richardson of Panama City, Jeremy (Mirendah) Smith of Beaver, Kelsey Mahan of Pittsburgh, Kaitlyn Buzard, D.O. of Allentown, Josh (Haley) Bring of Indianapolis, Ind., Chris Buzard of Cranberry Township, Luke Bring of Frazer, Colo. and Kylie Bring of Alexandria, Va.

His great-grandchildren include, Cora, Laurel, Cillian, Margot, Jett, Case, Elijah and Sydney.

Also, his brother Robert (Becky) Mahan, MD of Lexington, N.C.; his long-time hunting buddy, Pete Kalogris of Fla., and several nieces and nephews survive.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Mahan; his brothers, Charles Mahan, DDS, Paul Mahan, MD; and an infant sister, Betty Ruth Mahan.

At John’s request, services will be private.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 25 in the Canonsburg area.

Please contact any family member for details.

He will be buried with full military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in John’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer.

View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

