Margaret Dorthea “Peg” Fair, age 86 of Knox, with her beloved dog, Gizmo, by her side, went to be with the Lord on her late mother’s birthday, February 28, 2023.

Born August 15, 1936 in Shippenville, she was a daughter of the late Frank Beichner and Hattie Baughman Beichner.

She married Joseph P. Fair and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2010.

Peg retired as a “Boss Packer” for Knox Glass Containers and was a member of the New Life Community Chapel in Van.

She enjoyed playing bingo and card games with friends.

Peg, truly, was not only the best sister in the world, but strangers and children were drawn to her.

Even though she never raised children of her own, she was like a mother to many of her nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by her family members and many friends.

Survivors include two brothers: Allen (Delores) Beichner and Richard Beichner, both of Shippenville; two sisters: Rita (Richard) Kiehl of Cranberry and Judith McCleary of Knox.

Peg was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph; sisters: Geraldine Deemer, Esther Matthews and Elva Kiehl; brothers: Leonard Beichner, Francis Beichner and James Beichner; sisters-in-law: Meda Beichner and Esther Beichner and brothers-in-law: Terry McCleary, Thomas Kiehl, Raymond Cope, William “Buck” Matthews and Fred Deemer.

A Celebration of Life and graveside service at Knox Union Cemetery will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Margaret D. Fair to Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or online at cfvna.org/donations.asp.

Online condolences may be sent to Peg’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.