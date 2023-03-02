SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet Has Everything to Fit Your Style and Budget
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet has a variety of flooring options and the expertise to help you select a style that fits your budget.
They also have professional, experienced installers to get the job done beautifully so you don’t have to worry.
Carpet
McMillens carries top-brand carpet selections such as Shaw and Mohawk. Whether you are looking for a beautiful, plush carpet for your bedroom or an inexpensive option for a rental, they have what you need at a price you can afford.
Waterproof Vinyl Plank
Waterproof vinyl plank flooring has become one of the most popular types of flooring, and McMillen’s carries a large selection so you can choose the color and style you love. They carry Mannington, Shaw, Mohawk, Pergo, Fusion, Happy Feet, and several others.
Real Hardwood
Looking for real hardwood flooring? McMillen’s carries a beautiful selection of every species, width and length to give you a custom look you’ll love. They carry Mullican, Shaw, Premier, Chesapeake, Mannington, and Hearthwood.
Sheet Vinyl
McMillen’s also has a full line of sheet vinyl from Congoleum, Tarkett, and Mannington for bathrooms, kitchens, or laundry rooms.
Tile
Interested in Tile? They carry porcelain tile and slate tile for your indoor and outdoor projects.
Custom Area Rugs
McMillen’s also offers the only carpet binding service in the area and can make any custom rug to fit your space, size, and shape.
Check out McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet at 11993 Route 66, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website www.mcmillenscarpet.com, their Facebook page, or call 814-764-5651.
