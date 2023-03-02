Michael Patton Advising: Three Ways to Help Simplify Your Finances
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Three Ways to Help Simplify Your Finances.
Over time, finances tend to get complicated, especially when you’re juggling multiple goals and accounts. Simplifying your finances requires a bit of effort up front, but making just a few changes may help free up more time to focus on your financial priorities.
Make Saving Automatic
Saving for a goal is simpler when money is set aside automatically. For example, you may be able to regularly and automatically deposit a portion of your paycheck into a retirement account through your employer. Your contribution level may also increase automatically each year, if your plan offers this feature. Employers may also allow you to split your direct deposit into multiple accounts, enabling you to build up a college fund or an emergency fund, or direct money to an investment account.
Another way to make saving for multiple goals easier is to set up recurring transfers between your savings, checking, or other financial accounts. You decide on the frequency and timing of those transfers, and you can quickly make necessary adjustments.
Read Full Article Here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Three-Ways-to-Help-Simplify-Your-Finances.c10021.htm
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.