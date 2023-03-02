 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Stop at Redbank Chevrolet & Check Out This New 2023 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible!

Thursday, March 2, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CamaroNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem today and check out this NEW 2023 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible!

Purchase Your Next Vehicle from Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem!

Click here to view all of Redbank Chevrolet’s new vehicles.

2023 CHEVROLET CAMARO

2-door Convertible 2SS

(Camaro is pictured above and below.)

31719435232x640 (1)

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $58,585

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

31781323334x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $62,970

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OTHER SILVERADO TRUCKS ON THEIR LOT

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TAHOE

31793403060x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $76,520

(For more information, click on the vehicle.)

PURCHASE YOUR NEXT TRAILBLAZER FROM REDBANK CHEVROLET!


NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

31631306761x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $25,635

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER NEW TRAILBLAZERS!

ASK BEN OR WYLIE ABOUT THE NEW EQUINOX VEHICLES ON THEIR LOT!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX – IRON GRAY METALLIC

Jet Black

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $34,390

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OTHER EQUINOX VEHICLES ON THEIR LOT

CHECK OUT THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ON THEIR LOT!

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2021 CHEVROLET TAHOE

31793251474x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,990

Mileage: 23,771
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO

Screenshot 2022-08-15 195324

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $33,990

Mileage: 47,000
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET BLAZER

Screenshot 2023-02-17 073522

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $34,990

Mileage: 33,462

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.