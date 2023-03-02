 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Teen Loses Control of Jeep, Runs Over Mailbox in Perry Township

Thursday, March 2, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver escaped injury after his Jeep ran over a mailbox along Doc Walker Road on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, February 26, on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old male, of Natrona Heights, was traveling east while negotiating a left curve when the operator lost control.

The vehicle initially impacted a mailbox before coming to final rest in on embankment south of the roadway.

The operator was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

According to police, the operator was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.