Teen Loses Control of Jeep, Runs Over Mailbox in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver escaped injury after his Jeep ran over a mailbox along Doc Walker Road on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, February 26, on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old male, of Natrona Heights, was traveling east while negotiating a left curve when the operator lost control.

The vehicle initially impacted a mailbox before coming to final rest in on embankment south of the roadway.

The operator was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

According to police, the operator was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.