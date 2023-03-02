WATCH – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: PIAA District 9, Class 2A, Semifinals- CL vs. Karns City (Boys)
Thursday, March 2, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
WATCH – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: PIAA District 9, Class 2A, Semifinals- CL vs. Karns City. Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle hosted live action from PennWest-Clarion.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.