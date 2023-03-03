7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 42. East wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight – Rain. Low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday – A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday – A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.