7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 42. East wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain. Low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
