 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Man Shot and Killed in Eau Claire

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-line-new-versionEAU CLAIRE BOROUGH – A Venango County man was shot multiple times and killed at a residence in Eau Claire Borough on Thursday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers are actively investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at 129 East Main Street, in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

Police say 28-year-old Seth Thomas Gooden Smith, of Polk, Venango County, was observed deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside the above-described residence.

According to police, the suspect– 23-year-old Dakota Brent Hughes, of Eau Claire–was charged with criminal homicide and related offenses.

Hughes was placed into custody and is currently incarcerated at the Butler County Jail.

No further details were released.

This investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.