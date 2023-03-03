BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Man Shot and Killed in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE BOROUGH – A Venango County man was shot multiple times and killed at a residence in Eau Claire Borough on Thursday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers are actively investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at 129 East Main Street, in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

Police say 28-year-old Seth Thomas Gooden Smith, of Polk, Venango County, was observed deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside the above-described residence.

According to police, the suspect– 23-year-old Dakota Brent Hughes, of Eau Claire–was charged with criminal homicide and related offenses.

Hughes was placed into custody and is currently incarcerated at the Butler County Jail.

No further details were released.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.