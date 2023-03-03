 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grapefruit Poppy Seed Bread

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This bread has a nice little tang and a tender crumb!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1-2/3 cups sugar, divided

3 large eggs, room temperature
3/4 cup vanilla yogurt
3 tablespoons poppy seeds
2 tablespoons grated grapefruit zest
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup grapefruit juice

Glaze:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons grapefruit juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and 1-1/3 cups sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in yogurt, poppy seeds, grapefruit zest, and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-Transfer to a greased 9×5-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 55-65 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix grapefruit juice and the remaining sugar.

-Remove bread from the oven. Immediately poke holes in the bread with a fork; slowly pour the juice mixture over the bread. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

-In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients; drizzle over bread.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.