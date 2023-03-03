Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grapefruit Poppy Seed Bread

This bread has a nice little tang and a tender crumb!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1-2/3 cups sugar, divided



3 large eggs, room temperature3/4 cup vanilla yogurt3 tablespoons poppy seeds2 tablespoons grated grapefruit zest1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 cup grapefruit juice

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons grapefruit juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and 1-1/3 cups sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in yogurt, poppy seeds, grapefruit zest, and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-Transfer to a greased 9×5-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 55-65 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix grapefruit juice and the remaining sugar.

-Remove bread from the oven. Immediately poke holes in the bread with a fork; slowly pour the juice mixture over the bread. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

-In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients; drizzle over bread.

