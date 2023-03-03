Clarion Women’s Basketball: Sierra Bermudez Named Second Team All-PSAC West

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – For the second time in as many years, Clarion’s Sierra Bermudez earned all-conference honors, as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their 2022-23 postseason award winners.

Bermudez was named Second Team All-PSAC West for the second straight year.

Bermudez led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the second straight season, averaging a team-best 13.3 points per game. She shot 40.3 percent from the field and also ranked among the conference’s leaders in three-point field goals per game, making an average of 2.2 threes per contest.

Bermudez shot 38.9 percent from three-point range.

Not just a scorer, Bermudez led the team in total assists with 61 dimes on the year, 21 more assists than the second-highest total on the team. She also finished second on the team in steals with 29 takeaways on the year.

Also a Second Team All-PSAC West selection as a freshman last year, Bermudez has averaged 30.6 minutes and 13.8 points per game over the course of her first two seasons at Clarion.

She is already at 730 career points and will be on pace to crack the 1,000-point mark at some point during her junior season.

