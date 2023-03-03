Douglas Emerson Elliott, 74, of Emlenton, Rockland Township, died Monday, February 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.

He was born in Sewickley on August 7, 1948 to the late Dwight Emerson and Audree Emily (Fulton) Elliott.

Doug was a 1966 graduate of Hopewell High School.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War from 1967 through his discharge in 1970 as a conscientious objector. He was stationed in Turkey.

He then attended the Connelley Skill Center in Pittsburgh and studied carpentry and woodworking.

Doug worked as a union carpenter from 1972 until 1986.

Following his career in carpentry, he returned to school, and earned a Master’s degree in Speech Pathology and a certification in Gerontology in 1996 from California University of Pennsylvania.

He then worked as a speech pathologist for a nursing home in South Boston, Virginia.

Doug was active with the Epilepsy Foundation.

He was also an avid reader and stamp collector, and continued to enjoy woodworking.

He was married in Port Washington, Ohio on August 31, 1974 to the former Grace Ellen Haupert, and she survives.

Also surviving is their son, Neil Douglas Elliott and his wife Robin Elizabeth Ellege, of Ashville, North Carolina; a brother, Hugh Dwight Elliott of Linesville, PA; and a sister, Emily Sue Elliott of New York, NY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Audree Clements; and a niece, April Robertson.

Per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or service held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716; or to Earth Angel Farm, 8828 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484 (www.earthangelfarm.org)

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Doug’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.