Four Individuals Charged After Police Find Meth, Paraphernalia in Knox Borough Residence

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against four individuals after authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a Knox Borough residence.

According to court documents, the Knox Borough Police Department on Wednesday, March 1, filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Brian William Gates, 33-year-old Samantha Josephine Gates, and 52-year-old Joanie Lynn Pugh, all of Knox, and 35-year-old Jasmine Nicole Smith, of Emlenton.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, Knox Borough Police received information on Thursday, February 16, around 8:15 p.m., that a Pennsylvania State Parole Agent was requesting assistance at 828 West Railroad Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

The agent conducted a home visit at the residence of Brian Gates, which is located at the above address. The agent arrived at the residence at 7:20 p.m. and was greeted by Gates at the back door of the home.

He followed Gates into the upstairs of the residence, at which time he observed Samantha Gates attempting to hide a glass bong behind a curtain.

According to the complaint, Brian Gates allegedly admitted to the agent that he used methamphetamine the prior day and that there is probably additional drug paraphernalia in the residence.

The agent located a glass bong behind the curtain and another glass bong on the floor of the residence. Four additional glass smoking pipes were located in a desk in the dining room, as well as a scale and a plate with a line of suspected methamphetamine on it.

While the agent was speaking to Brian Gates and Samantha Gates, two females could be heard entering the residence through the basement entry. The females remained downstairs for several minutes and could be heard talking. The agent then walked down the steps and observed a female, later identified as Jasmine Smith, allegedly smoking suspected methamphetamine from a glass bong, according to the complaint.

Joanie Pugh was seated in a chair next to Smith. Smith was taken into custody and both women were escorted upstairs, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, police arrived on the scene along with the Clarion County Chief Detective and entered the residence to meet with the agent. Authorities were advised to use the basement door due to Pugh’s dog being tied on the front porch. Officers observed two glass bongs used for smoking methamphetamine on a shelf by the basement steps in plain view and a plate with white residue on it on the shelf above them while going upstairs.

Four Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and other officers also arrived on the scene to assist.

An officer spoke with Brian Gates, Samantha Gates, Pugh, and Smith in the dining room area. Pugh denied consent to search, and an officer left the residence to apply for a search warrant, the complaint states.

On Thursday, February 16, at 9:50 p.m., a search warrant, granted by District Judge Miller, was served at the above-described address.

The following items were reportedly seized and determined to belong to Brian Gates:

1. Harley Davidson glass bong used for smoking methamphetamine found in B. Gates’ bedroom.

2. Two glass bongs found in the living room area.

The following items were reportedly seized and determined to belong to Samantha Gates:

1. Two glass bongs found in the living room area.

The following items were seized and determined to belong to Joanie Pugh:

1. Clear glass smoking pipe with residue.

2. baggie of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 5.82 grams

3. Brown wallet with packaging material

4. Black digital scale

5. Purple handbag with a metal container, brass scoop, and tweezers

6. Pill bottle with 40 Lorazepam and no patient name.

7. Pugh driver’s license

8. Clear glass bong for smoking methamphetamine

9. white plate with white residue

10. white glass tray with white residue

11. Digital scale with red, white, and blue fingers

12. Black digital scale

13. elephant smoking pipe, grinder, and 3 glass pipes in a white container

14. blue glass smoking pipe

Items 1-7 were found in Pugh’s purse in the basement. Items 8-9 were found in the basement. Items 10-14 were found in the dining room/Pugh room area.

The following items were seized and determined to belong to Jasmine Smith:

1. Glass jar with 10 blue suspected clonazepam pills

2. Glass jar meth, a plastic baggie of methamphetamine, approximately 9.28 grams

3. paper fold with white powder residue

4. Clear zipper bag with silver tin

5. Green leaf bag with Needles, metal spoon, Q-Tips, metal tube

6. Metal spoon with residue, needle, $117 US Currency

7. Jasmine Smith black wallet with numerous cards

8. Jasmine Smith pill bottles, Gabapentin x2 bottles Penicillin SMZ Fluconazole

9. Rainbow silicone bong used for smoking methamphetamine.

Items 1-8 were found in Smith’s purse in the basement. Item 9 was also found in the basement near the steps.

Police determined through investigation that Pugh and Smith were at CVS in Clarion. Smith left and went to a residence on Liberty Street and then returned with methamphetamine and gave Pugh approximately six grams, while Smith kept approximately 10 grams. They then returned to Pugh’s residence in Knox.

Samantha Gates was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

– Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $500.00 unsecured bail.

Brian Gates also faces the above charges. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. in front of Judge Heeter.

Smith and Pugh each face the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Smith will be arraigned at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, March 6, in front of Judge Heeter.

Brian Gates, Samantha Gates, and Smith face preliminary hearings at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 with Judge Heeter presiding.

Pugh is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.