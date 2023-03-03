Joann Fabric Store in Cranberry Mall Closing

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Another store in the Cranberry Mall is closing its doors for good.

The latest store to announce its closing is Joann Fabric.

A representative with the Cranberry location told exploreVenango.com that the store’s last day is May 14.

Liquidation of the remaining inventory will begin on March 26.

Calls to both JOANN Stores Inc. and the Cranberry Mall were not immediately returned.

According to a published article on Yahoo.com, Joann Fabric began closing various stores recently as JOANN stores in West Virginia and New Hampshire closed on January 22.

According to its corporate office, Joann Fabric has “inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers” for more than 75 years.

The company started with a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, and has grown to become the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry, with 840 stores across 49 states.

The closest remaining Joann Fabric stores in the region will be Butler, Indiana, Hermitage, and Meadville.

