Keystone School Board Holds Special Meeting to Approve Gym Floor Contract; Start Date Targeted for April 2

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday, March 1, to discuss the project plan of a new hardwood floor in the high school gymnasium.

The meeting was planned as a result of a lengthy discussion during the board’s meeting on Monday, February 20, in which the project’s plan was initially slated to be approved.

Before the contract could get to a vote on February 20, many board members spoke out against the wording, or lack thereof, in the project plan with Sport Floors, Inc. Specifically, board member Kenneth Swartfager was concerned with the lack of insurance included if something would go wrong, and how those missing clauses could cost the school district money down the road.

Swartfager insisted that the contract should be worded to place the responsibility on Keystone School District Education Foundation, which is accepting the actual donation, not the board.

The issue was ultimately tabled on February 20 in hopes that the board and Sport Floors, Inc. could negotiate a more in-depth plan while also answering questions and concerns of maintenance staff.

Since then, the contract was altered to include additional extensive information, as well as being tailored to place the foundation as the responsible entity.

On March 1, the special business meeting was held with a sole item on the agenda—Consideration of the Approval of the High School Gym Floor Project. In attendance were Sport Floors President Brent Kelosky, and architect Amos Rudolph, who both joined via Zoom.

Kelosky, along with providing a comprehensive plan to Swartfager and the board, made himself available to any questions board members might have while Rudolph has been outsourced by the board to be a liaison between them and Sport Floors during the project.

“The foundation is the direct group in charge of this project on school grounds,” Swartfager said. “I’m not saying that we need to protect (the school) if something were to happen. Everybody sitting here knows how that works.

“For this project, the way we’re agreeing to it, the foundation is absolutely, one hundred percent responsible for anything seen, unseen, known, not known, in this contract. So, as long as (the foundation) knows that and they’re accepting it, we can proceed.”

According to board member Jason Say, the foundation reviewed and approved the contract on Tuesday, February 28, but is asking for the board’s approval before they officially sign the contract.

Swartfager said a few minor issues need to be ironed out before a final contract can be produced and signed by the foundation. Swartfager then informed the board that once the board approves the contract on March 1, it will then go back to the foundation to be amended to a final product and officially signed.

After preliminary discussions with school administration, Kelosky and his company have initially planned to start the project on Sunday, April 2. That date is the earliest the school can allow the project to begin due to an event scheduled on Saturday, April 1.

Along with the concerns with the contract, board members also shared concerns that the project would overlap with graduation on Friday, May 24. Kelosky informed the board that it is “most likely” that the project will be done at least two weeks before then. However, there is a small possibility that supply shortages or other issues could cause that time frame to change, Kelosky said.

In the event that the project is not completed before May 24, the school has preliminarily planned to hold graduation outside on the football field (weather permitting) or in another undecided location.

When it ultimately came to a vote, the motion to approve the contract, as presented, passed unanimously. It will now go back to the foundation, which will authorize a final version.

