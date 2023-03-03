Linda Darlene Botts, age 72 of Tionesta, passed away Wednesday March 1, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a period of declining health.

Born August 6, 1950 in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late Robert William Neal, Sr. and Evangeline Leona Smith Best.

Linda married Joseph E. Botts on September 9, 1966 in Van and the couple recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Clarion Career Center LPN School where she earned her LPN degree.

Linda was an LPN at Jefferson Manor in Brookville for many years and retired as LPN Charge Nurse.

Survivors include her husband, Joe; two daughters: Susan (Michael) Buzard of Rimersburg and Trudy (Bob) Zillen and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Linda is also survived by her sister and brother, Sara Neal of Clarion and Gary (Lisa) Neal of New York.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Stanley and Paul; brother Robert and brother-in-law Tub Neal.

Family and friend will be received from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Linda’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.