Misty Ditz Announces Her Bid for Clarion County Register & Recorder

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Misty Ditz, of Fryburg, is announcing her bid for the Republican nomination for the position of Register & Recorder for Clarion County on the May 16th Primary election.

Ditz spent two years working at the Clarion County Courthouse in the Assessment Office where she became “proficient in reading deeds and calculating property/school taxes,” according to the release.

Ditz then took a job at Forest County’s Assessment/Tax Claim Office. There “she gained extensive knowledge in calculating and processing Local Earned Income and overdue property taxes,” the release indicates.

She was employed by Forest County for eight years, and the last five were spent as the Tax Claim Director. During her time there, Ditz digitally transitioned the Assessment office’s property tax cards. As the Tax Claim Director, Ditz was given the opportunity to conduct and hold the annual Upset/Judicial Sales. In this job, she worked closely with the Recorder/Prothonotary’s office in filing deeds, petitions, and hearings.

While Ditz was a resident of Tionesta Borough, she spent a short time on the Borough Council. She resigned from that position when she moved to her current residence in Fryburg which she shares with her husband Jerad and their five-year-old son Keller. She enjoys spending time with her family, baking, canning, gardening, and crafting.

Ditz is currently employed at the Riverview Intermediate Unit in Clarion.

Given the chance, Ditz states that she “knows she can make Clarion County proud as the new Register & Recorder and is committed to helping digitize the office and maintaining perfect records.”

