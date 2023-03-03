 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, on 28th Division Highway (U.S. Route 322) in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Ford Fusion operated by 26-year-old Zachary R. Bish, of Munhall, was traveling west and slowed down as an unidentified vehicle was preparing to turn right onto Crestmont Drive.

According to police, a 2009 Lincoln driven by 19-year-old Jade C. Lindemuth, of Kersey, was unable to slow down and struck Bish’s vehicle in the rear end.

Bish and a passenger—22-year-old Kylee A. Harmon, of Oil City—were not injured.

Lindemuth was also not injured.

All three individuals were using a seat belt.

Lindemuth’s vehicle sustained heavy front end damage while Bish’s vehicle experienced minor damage.

According to police, Lindemuth was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.