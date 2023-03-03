Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, on 28th Division Highway (U.S. Route 322) in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Ford Fusion operated by 26-year-old Zachary R. Bish, of Munhall, was traveling west and slowed down as an unidentified vehicle was preparing to turn right onto Crestmont Drive.

According to police, a 2009 Lincoln driven by 19-year-old Jade C. Lindemuth, of Kersey, was unable to slow down and struck Bish’s vehicle in the rear end.

Bish and a passenger—22-year-old Kylee A. Harmon, of Oil City—were not injured.

Lindemuth was also not injured.

All three individuals were using a seat belt.

Lindemuth’s vehicle sustained heavy front end damage while Bish’s vehicle experienced minor damage.

According to police, Lindemuth was charged with a traffic violation.

