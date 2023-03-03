Seneca Rocks Audubon Nature Program to Host “A Beginner’s Guide to Mushroom Foraging”

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is hosting a nature program “A Beginner’s Guide to Mushroom Foraging” on Wednesday, March 8, at the Clarion Free Library.

Pictured: Espo Wilcox at a Christmas Pop-Up Event in 2021. Photo by Adrian Weber.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s presenter is Esperanzo (Espo) Wilcox who has extensive experience foraging for mushrooms and earned a Wild Mushroom Certification through his experience and intensive study.

Wilcox is also the founder of PA Mushroom Company, a mushroom cultivation business based in Clarion. He describes his mushroom cultivation as “a spore to store” operation, growing and selling gourmet and medicinal mushrooms.

He is a regular vendor at the Clarion Farmers’ Market where he enthusiastically shares his knowledge of mushrooms with customers.

Wilcox describes the beginner’s foraging program as an essential building block for beginners and experienced foragers alike. He’ll share information about when, where, and how to forage for wild mushrooms.

Key highlights of the program will include notable literature, preparation and foraging tools, tree identification, and collection and preservation techniques.

The program will be held in the library’s lower-level conference room.

The FREE event is open to the public.

Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. The chapter is dedicated to the appreciation and conservation of birds and nature.

More information about their programs and projects can be found at www.senecarocksaudubon.org and their Facebook page.

