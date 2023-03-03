SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!

 

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


Light Blue White Clean Grid Family Photo Collage (22)
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT.

You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT that is part of the Great $1995 down, buy here, pay here sale!

ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

Bluetooth Connection
6-speaker system
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

MECHANICAL FEATURES

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Brake, parking, electronically actuated
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel
Front wheel drive
GVWR, 4825 lbs. (2189 kg)
Skid plates, painted front and rear
Steering, Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) assist
Suspension, Soft Ride

Sale Price: $12,995.00

To view a full list of vehicle details: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/vehicle-details/used-2015-chevrolet-captiva-sport-lt-cranberry-pa-id-51136899

Stop by 4 Your Car Connection located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa, or give them a call at 814-678-3325.

Visit www.4yourcarconnection.com for a full list of inventory or visit them on facebook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
